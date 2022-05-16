Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,051 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 43,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,394 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,889 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Shares of LVS opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $59.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

