Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,106 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 52.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 244,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Unum Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $34.49 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

