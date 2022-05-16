Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 21,005 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:NRG opened at $42.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

