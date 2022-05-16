Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,807 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,690,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,246,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $100.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.02. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.77.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.49. Quidel had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

