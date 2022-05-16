Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,321 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $76.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

