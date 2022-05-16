Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,584 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $80.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFBS. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

