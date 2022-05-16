Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 621 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU opened at $83.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.57. TransUnion has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

