Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,404 Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 56,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 272,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG opened at $30.31 on Monday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.