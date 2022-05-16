Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

