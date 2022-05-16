Requisite Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,459 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.03. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.60 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

