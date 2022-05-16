Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of Resideo Technologies worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of REZI opened at $23.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.22. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

