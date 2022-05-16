RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIOCF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.22.

RIOCF opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

