Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 74.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 26.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is 38.28.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,770,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.