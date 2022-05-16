Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.