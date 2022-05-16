Scotiabank Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price to C$26.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $20.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

