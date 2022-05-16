Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 12,911 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $281,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.62. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.