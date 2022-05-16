SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of SM Energy worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of SM opened at $35.30 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

