South Dakota Investment Council Sells 710 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.2% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Apple were worth $248,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Grace Capital grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

