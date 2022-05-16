Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

SPR stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

