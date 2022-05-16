Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 142,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Steven Madden worth $19,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $38.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

