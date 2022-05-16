Swiss National Bank Invests $1.44 Million in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,821,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOS stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $659.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,446,138 shares of company stock worth $40,556,398. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

