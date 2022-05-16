Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Cutera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period.

CUTR stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $928.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

