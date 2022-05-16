Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 36,900 Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Verve Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $227,205. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

