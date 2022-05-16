Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Universal Electronics worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $348.34 million, a PE ratio of -70.72 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

