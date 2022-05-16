Swiss National Bank Takes $1.40 Million Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA opened at $10.47 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $404.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

