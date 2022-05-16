Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,065,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

