Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tellurian by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,464,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,296 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TELL. Credit Suisse Group raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

