Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.60 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

