Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

