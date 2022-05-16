Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $358.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.39 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

