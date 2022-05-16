UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of UWM worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in UWM by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in UWM by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UWMC. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

UWMC opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

