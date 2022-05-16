Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,985,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,790,244 shares during the period. Vale makes up 0.6% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.41% of Vale worth $294,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vale by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,442,000 after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

VALE stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

