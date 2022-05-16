VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.36% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $19,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 473.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,727 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 281,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,889 shares in the last quarter.

FLTR stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

