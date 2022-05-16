Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,676 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Vector Group worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after buying an additional 366,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after buying an additional 46,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 789,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at $723,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.84 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

