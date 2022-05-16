Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,797 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 665.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 92,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,470. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.