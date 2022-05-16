Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,540,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after buying an additional 1,017,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $10.06 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.48.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

