Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,753,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 379,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,422,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $3,558,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $145,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $106.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

