Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,934 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.60 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.37 and its 200 day moving average is $308.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

