Wealthstar Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Apple stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.62. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

