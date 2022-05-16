Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,724 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.60 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

