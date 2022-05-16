West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

