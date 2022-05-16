Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000.

Shares of HYI opened at $12.70 on Monday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

