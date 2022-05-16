Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 50,536 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50,536 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,289,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,141 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.60 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.03. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

