18,925 Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

