47,501 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,435,000. Apple accounts for approximately 7.9% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 161,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,569,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,876,831,000 after acquiring an additional 148,101 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $16,530,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

