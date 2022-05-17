53,763 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 321.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

