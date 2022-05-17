75,950 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $84,703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQ opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -15.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

