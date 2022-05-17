891 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 891 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.60 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

