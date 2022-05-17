abrdn plc Has $84.37 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,939 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.61% of Floor & Decor worth $84,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

