abrdn plc Sells 15,703 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $68,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.19 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.05 and a 200-day moving average of $205.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

